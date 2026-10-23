Draws and Fades: Time is right to back Austin Smotherman to get his second win of fall

But there’s some poetic justice in James missing the cut. Earlier in the week, I mentioned in my Horses for Courses article that favorites simply don’t win this tournament. In fact, only one golfer with pre-tournament odds of +2500 or shorter has won in Bermuda's previous seven editions. James entered at +1400 as the pre-tournament favorite, with plenty of attention surrounding him, only to miss the cut entirely. If that doesn’t tell you how much variance exists at this golf course, I don’t know what will.