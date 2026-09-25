Draws and Fades: Time to buy low on Americans to rally at Presidents Cup

Snedeker is sticking to his guns, putting Clark and Morikawa out for the third straight session. There’s no denying that Clark has been one of the best Americans through the first two days, but they’ll have their work cut out for them in order to knock off the Kim duo who won each of their first two matches together. This match may hinge on how much Morikawa can bring to the table, as he was largely solid tee-to-green on Friday after a disappointing opening performance but then missed a trio of putts at the worst possible time while their Foursomes match slipped away. This match offers him a chance at redemption, and Clark won’t need much encouragement to lean into what he hopes will be a rowdy and supportive home crowd.