Draws and Fades: Robert MacIntyre, Sam Burns eye major championship breakthrough amid elite contenders
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Golfbet recap: Betting breakdown after historic second round at The Open
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After one of the strangest evenings in recent major championship memory, the leaderboard wasn’t officially settled until more than an hour after the final putt dropped.
Bryson DeChambeau's post-round penalty sparked confusion throughout the golf world and betting markets alike as sportsbooks scrambled to adjust, creating what may have been a rare opportunity for bettors paying close attention.
Now the weekend is set (we think).
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler looms as the favorite, Cameron Young is once again knocking on the door of a major championship, aforementioned DeChambeau and Sam Burns are still lurking, while dangerous and capable names like Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Gerard and Bud Cauley remain firmly in the mix.
And then there are the surprises. Lucas Herbert and Jackson Suber enter Saturday in the final group, each just 36 holes away from rerouting their livelihoods.
With plenty on the table and so much more ahead of us let’s take a look at the betting board heading into Moving Day at The Open.
- Scottie Scheffler (+580)
- Cameron Young (+650)
- Lucas Herbert (+950)
- Bryson DeChambeau (+1000)
- Jon Rahm (+1200)
- Tommy Fleetwood (+1325)
- Sam Burns (+1350)
- Si Woo Kim (+1475)
- Ryan Gerard (+1700)
- Robert MacIntyre (+2100)
- Jackson Suber (+2300)
- Alex Fitzpatrick (+3300)
- Ludvig Åberg (+3300)
- Rory McIlroy (+3600)
Draw: Robert MacIntyre (+2100)
I was bullish on MacIntyre before the tournament and last night, and if anything, two rounds have only strengthened that conviction.
The Scot once again looks completely at home on this proper links layout. He gained strokes in every major category Friday, showing no glaring weakness in a championship that’s exposing small flaws. More importantly, he showed exactly the mentality you want heading into a weekend major. After briefly losing focus and showcasing his endearing frustration during his round, MacIntyre admitted he had to mentally reset.
“I’m not nice to myself… that’s just the standard I set.”
He isn’t satisfied with hanging around the leaderboard. He expects more from himself, and after correcting his mistakes, he settled back into the kind of composed golf that’s made him one of the toughest players in the world when conditions get difficult. After nearly stealing last year’s U.S. Open and continuing to pile up marquee finishes, MacIntyre has become one of those players who simply seems to thrive when par is a good score.
His name on the claret jug still just feels right.
Draw: Sam Burns (+1350)
We’ve watched Sam Burns evolve over the past few months.
For a good bit now, the conversation surrounding Burns has been simple: one of the best putters in the world who struggled to finish tournaments. But what he showed at Shinnecock Hills was arguably the most complete golf of his career. That confidence hasn’t disappeared just a few weeks later.
After battling back from over par Friday to fire a brilliant 62 and climb to 5-under, Burns continues to look like a player who believes he belongs in these moments.
Sam Burns chips in at No. 18 to shoot record-tying 62 at The Open
Additionally, there’s the human element.
Burns wasn’t even expected to be here this week after preparing for the birth of his daughter, Belle. Instead, she arrived early, giving him the opportunity to make the trip across the Atlantic. Now, instead of staying home, he finds himself tied for fifth with a legitimate chance to lift the claret jug. I'd be comfortable with an outright play on Burns, but top five also feels good here.
Fade: Si Woo Kim
I love watching Si Woo Kim play golf. He’s creative, fearless and one of the game’s biggest personalities. But asking me to trust him over four pressure-packed rounds of a major championship and get clammy.
He's played lovely this week, as he has all season, but history says sustaining this level through the weekend is a much tougher ask. With proven major champions and elite closers surrounding him on the board, I’d rather spend my money elsewhere at a similar number.
Si Woo absolutely has the talent to prove me wrong, I’m just not betting on it this week.