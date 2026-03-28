Draws and Fades: Chris Gotterup, Sudarshan Yellamaraju ripe for top-five plays Sunday at Texas Children’s Houston Open
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Gary Woodland's Round 3 highlights from Texas Children's
Written by Jimmy Reinman
HOUSTON — Gary Woodland and Nicolai Højgaard have lifted and separated from the field at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, sitting at 18- and 17-under, respectively. The closest players sit five shots back, with defending champion Min Woo Lee at 12-under alongside rising star Michael Thorbjornsen.
It’s Woodland’s first 54-hole lead since he won the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links. For Højgaard, a win Sunday would mark his first on TOUR.
The chase pack is captivating. Outside of Lee and Thorbjornsen, the group at 11- and 10-under features a dangerous lineup: Jason Day, Sam Stevens, Sahith Theegala, rookie darling Sudarshan Yellamaraju and veteran Paul Waring.
With such a large gap behind the two leaders, we’re going to pivot. Instead of picking an outright winner, and needing something to go wrong at the top, we’ll target the top-five market at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the odds:
Texas Children’s Houston Open odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (Outright, Top 5)
- Gary Woodland (-104, -6000)
- Nicolai Hojgaard (+102, -6000)
- Min Woo Lee (+2000, -265)
- Michael Thorbjornsen (+2800, -198)
- Jason Day (+7200, +105)
- Sam Stevens (+7800, +108)
- Sahith Theegala (+18500, +205)
- Sudarshan Yellamaraju (+27500, +265)
- Adam Scott (+45000, +360)
- Paul Waring (+75000, +560)
- Chris Gotterup (+77500, +520)
- John Keefer (+95000, +610)
- Stephan Jaeger (+190000, +900)
Again, feel free to take an outright flyer, anyone behind Woodland and Højgaard offers value, starting with the defending champion at 20-1. But the top-five market is what stands out, with two names ripe for the taking.
Chris Gotterup, Top 5 (+520)
In his last start at the THE PLAYERS Championship, Gotterup said as part of PGA TOUR Studios’ “Chasing Sunday” that he “couldn’t wait to get to Houston.” That followed a rough week at TPC Sawgrass for the long hitter, who was eager for the wide-open fairways of Memorial Park Golf Course.
After a modest start (68-69), Gotterup arrived in full force Saturday with a 65 to jump to T12. It was vintage Gotterup, his performance lifting him to third in the field in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee.
He sets up for a massive Sunday and offers a similar path to his performance at the WM Phoenix Open, where a final-round 64 vaulted him into a playoff.
At 5-1, give me the player with two wins already under his belt this year, elite off-the-tee numbers and clear comfort on this layout.
Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Top 5 (+265)
I’m fully on the Yellamaraju hype train, and there are no brakes. The rookie has become a media darling over the past few weeks, with his self-taught journey from India by way of Canada highlighted during his top-five finish at THE PLAYERS. Now, he’s backing it up in Houston.
He’s 9-under over his last 36 holes and has no deficiencies in his game, gaining strokes in every major category. He showed at TPC Sawgrass that nerves aren’t an issue, and there’s little reason to think Sunday will be any different.
If you didn’t catch the train leaving the station at TPC Sawgrass, now might be your last chance, and don’t be surprised if he matches that top-five result.