Draws and Fades: Blustery Sony Open winds no issue for Si Woo Kim in Top Korean market

There haven't been many players who showed more grit to steady things after a rough start than Kim. He was 4 over standing on the ninth tee, and from there he completely flipped his tournament trajectory. Over his final 10 holes on Thursday, he went bogey-free and buried five birdies. He followed that up with an even better effort on Friday, firing a 4-under 66 in difficult conditions. Through two rounds, he has already made 11 birdies, which tells you everything you need to know about the upside in his volatility. It helps that this is basically his kind of week: He's one of the best wind players in the field and a past Sony Open champion (2023).