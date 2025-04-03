Draws and Fades: Sam Ryder leads, but Tony Finau, in-play options abound at Valero Texas Open

Finau was solid with the other 13 clubs in the bag, and he’s flying a bit under the radar this week after gaining a lot of pre-tournament attention last week in Houston on a course where he had finished first and T2 over his last two starts. Finau has struggled with his irons this year, but he ranked second in SG: Tee-to-Green in the opening round. With plenty of pedigree to get to the winner’s circle, he’ll likely be in the mix over the weekend if his ball-striking remains on track – and there’s nowhere to go but up on the greens.