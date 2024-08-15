Draws and Fades: Big names lurk but value is in chase at steamy TPC Southwind

Yeah, yeah, yeah … I know, I know. I’ve done this multiple times this year and been burned but just to be clear – in this case – I am fading the odds, not the player. While the seven-time winner this season is a rightful favorite at just two back, there is still the motivation of others who need it more this week to consider before jumping on short odds. Hold back another day at least in the outrights and see where he lands, especially since he only ranked inside the top 10 of one SG metric on Thursday – ninth in SG: Off-the-Tee. At 39th on Approach it makes you wonder how he is T5, but the fact he was 11th in Putting tells the story. Yes, he probably gets his ball-striking back tomorrow, but if he doesn’t… are you riding his putter?