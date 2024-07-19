Draws and Fades: Is this Justin Rose’s last (best) chance for major No. 2? Top betting questions for Round 3

Sounds like fun to watch, less fun to actually play in. Lowry seems to have gotten a bit of an edge with his early-week draw, having played in relatively calm conditions Thursday afternoon and before the winds got going on Friday, but he’ll face all that Royal Troon has to offer come Saturday. If he continues to be among the best rounds of the day, he’ll take a healthy lead into the final round – and deservedly so. But on paper, this looks like a big enough variable that anyone under par feels like the tournament has yet to begin in earnest. Game on, and may the best mudder win.