Case for and against: How contenders can win – or lose – THE PLAYERS

Case against: Short of his T2 on debut at TPC Sawgrass in 2018, Schauffele’s results since here read CUT-CUT-CUT-T19. Ranked 51st in driving accuracy, he’s relying on being first in Scrambling to keep things together. Another possible concern is his form as a front runner. Schauffele has held the 54-hole lead six times on the PGA TOUR in individual events and only turned two of those occasions into victory. He points out, they were the last two times – at the 2022 Travelers Championship and 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. He also closed with the lead with partner Patrick Cantlay at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and turned a 54-hole lead at the Olympics into a gold medal.