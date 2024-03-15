Draws & Fades: Beware stiff Scottie Scheffler as Wyndham Clark takes control at THE PLAYERS

I’m doing it again. Fading Scheffler at the halfway point last week bit me square on the backside but this time hear me out. Scheffler is the same odds at +550 as he was at the start of the tournament, but now he’s six shots behind the current U.S. Open champion who is putting lights out. There is also the injury cloud over the world No. 1 which makes it tough to jump on him, even though a fit Scheffler has every chance of pulling closer to the lead. I guess I’m a little on the fence, but its buyer beware for sure. We can revisit tomorrow if he returns in full health.