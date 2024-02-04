Sunday at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am should be arduous exam

As George Costanza once warned us, the sea will be angry. Following three days of soft conditions conducive to quality scoring – Wyndham Clark shot 60 on Saturday, a new tournament mark – steady rains are forecast for the final round at AT&T Pebble Beach, and winds gusting as high as 30-60 mph are expected to join a plus-one. It sets up not as a day for sunny selfies along the sparkling bay, but one of survival. Of scratching out pars, and fighting for a score. This happens on the far end of the Monterey Peninsula when Mother Nature gets her ire up, when she begrudgingly shifts from beauty to beast and serves up a heaping bowl of true Crosby Clambake weather.