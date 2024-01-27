Draws & Fades: Can Xander Schauffele complete chase of history at Torrey Pines?

Højgaard had some very tough luck on the greens on Friday, narrowly missing holing out for eagle and lipping out a two-foot putt to make bogey - both of these misfortunes coming on the back nine. He'll need to clean up the game off the tee as he only hit five of 14 fairways on Friday but is still gaining strokes on the field in this metric. Everything else has been superb. He's 28th in the field for SG: Putting, 10th in Driving Distance, 27th for Greens in Regulation, and is third in Scrambling. He entered the tournament as one of the hottest golfers in the game, with his last four starts on the DP World Tour since November resulting in a seventh, a 25th, plus a win and a runner-up. I believe the Driving Accuracy corrects itself on Saturday and Højgaard is the man to beat this week in San Diego.