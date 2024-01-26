Draws & Fades: Expect Xander Schauffele to catch up as scene shifts to brawny South Course

In the year of the longshot, might as well take a flyer. Stallings won this event in surprise fashion 10 years ago, and he lost a playoff the following year in defense of his title. The guy knows how to get it around Torrey, and he did just that Wednesday while leading the field in Proximity and sitting fourth in SG: Putting en route to a 4-under 68 on the South. He followed with a 69 on the easier North and now sits alongside Schauffele at 7-under but is trading at nine times the price.