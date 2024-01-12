Draws and Fades: Wind a worry at Waialae

As a fellow Aussie most know I’m a big Davis fan and this week I joked I was going to pick against him just to get a reverse jinx going. I entered the year expecting big things for Davis in 2024 and made the error of letting last week start to add a little doubt when he failed to fire at The Sentry. Davis knows how to negotiate winds and potentially gets a little reprieve Friday morning. He has a chance to set a hot pace and if he does, you won’t see these odds again. The worry – if there is one – is he putted lights out, for his standards, on Thursday. Ranked first Thursday in Strokes Gained: Putting, he was well above last year’s season rank of 123rd. He will need to channel the good vibes on the greens much like Hideki Matsuyama at Waialae a few years ago.