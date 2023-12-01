Draws and Fades: Texas two-step looms large at Albany

The price looks quite nice for a player that is only three shots off the lead but there are flaws in the game in how he got to this point. Fitzpatrick is 16th in this field currently through two rounds, for SG: Approach and 17th for SG: Off the Tee. The putter is carrying him as he is second in the field for SG: Putting. If the iron game and long game don't change dramatically, I don't see him being able to sustain everything with only the putter.