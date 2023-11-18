Draws and Fades: TOUR rookies battle to cement their name in history at The RSM Classic



This decision goes against a pretty standard rule of mine…golf is too volatile and margins are too thin to take minus money on a golfer who only leads by one stroke going into Sunday. I’m willing to go against my rule, albeit a rookie eyeing his first TOUR win, in this instance because the way Åberg is scoring carries more value to me than that of Cole or Hughes. Åberg lapped the field on Saturday in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, gaining 5.53 strokes (Cole, 2.06; Hughes, 1.59). He carded a 9-under 61 while gaining just .07 strokes with the putter. An average day on the greens and Åberg very well could have carded an elusive 59 in Round 3. In most instances I would put poor putting performances as my main reason to avoid a golfer but in this instance Åberg gained 2.82 strokes putting on the same course Friday and I expect him to bounce back toward that number on Sunday rather than linger around the .07 in Round 3. All signs point toward Åberg besting Cole and Hughes and earning his maiden TOUR win.



Mackenzie Hughes (+700)

