Draws & Fades: Back the chase pack after Kuchar miscue creates a wide-open finale in Mexico

If only there was a way to track Strokes Gained: “Dog in Them,” because Suh would not rank favorably. Suh has appeared on leaderboards aplenty in his young TOUR career, but has yet to capitalize for his first win on the premier circuit. Just two weeks ago at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Suh had a shot at the title after rounds of 68-66-67 before posting a ghastly 74 on Sunday to fall into a T10 finish. Unfortunately, that’s just the tip of the iceberg as Suh has posted the worst round of his week on Sundays at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, U.S. Open, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Charles Schwab Challenge, PGA Championship, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, RBC Heritage, The Honda Classic, The Genesis Invitational, The American Express, The RSM Classic, Cadence Bank Houston Open and last year’s World Wide Technology Championship. No, that is not a list of every tournament on the PGA TOUR, but it might as well be. Suh has posted his worst score of the week in the final round in 13 of his 27 starts this season where he made the cut and should not be one to back for the outright triumph until proven otherwise.