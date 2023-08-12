Time for Jordan Spieth to end his victory drought in Memphis

It is difficult to go against Moore here because he has been playing so steadily. He's posted two rounds of 66 and one 65, so the consistency is there. He ranks No. 1 in this field for Greens in Regulation through the first three rounds. He ranks third for SG: Approach and 12th in SG: Putting - and he is an excellent putter. What worries me though - is he playing slightly above his head? Moore has dropped to 89th on TOUR in SG: Approach and 126th in GIR Percentage. He's missed the cut in five of his last seven starts. I just don't believe he can maintain what he currently has going. He is a great putter and that will help him stay afloat but I could see Moore having a pedestrian round on Sunday - maybe even par or a 2-under 68 - while a handful of other players toward the top of the leaderboard are making a charge and passing him by. Moore also ranks 144th on TOUR in Final Round Scoring Average.