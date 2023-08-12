Midway Musings: Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy stalk leaders in Memphis

Glover is running hot but can he maintain it? The former U.S. Open champion had four birdies and an eagle in the second round to pace the field with the best score of the day. He leads the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green which importantly has been a huge factor at TPC Southwind in the past. Five of the last eight winners in TOUR events here led that stat for the week and the other three stayed inside the top six. The question becomes can he maintain his putter. Glover made exactly 100-feet of putts on Friday but still is -0.089 in Strokes Gained: Putting over the two rounds. It has been a bugbear for him at times in the past and will come under the blowtorch on the weekend.