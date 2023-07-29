Can anyone put a little heat on Lee Hodges at the 3M Open?

It was just a few weeks ago that we saw Sepp Straka come from the heavens to snatch the John Deere Classic title. Could we have a repeat this week a little farther north? It would require a couple stumbles from Hodges, but that’s not unheard of – and Horschel, while in the midst of a lean stretch, has all the veteran moxie to take advantage of an opportunity to win when it appears. At No. 119 in the points race entering the week he’ll still be of a mindset to fire at every flag, and as Straka demonstrated at TPC Deere Run, sometimes that pays off. It’s a longshot price for a longshot outcome, but of those within eight shots of Hodges, I think Horschel presents the most viable upside.