Hideki Matsuyama poised to ride a hot putter to hardware at 3M Open

What do Justin Thomas and Brandt Snedeker have in common, aside from winning a FedExCup? They both have yet to win this season. There’s no question that Thomas has had his struggles this year, and similarly to Finau, there has been plenty Ryder Cup buzz with his name in it. He’s also still outside the top 70 that qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. Thomas knows his back is against the wall here, or he would not have been playing this week or next week at the Wyndham Championship. With that comes the weight of performance, and JT has simply not had that lately. Everyone can question what is wrong with his game, but truthfully it just does not look like he is having any fun at the moment. I want to pick golfers that are having a remotely good time out there, so I’ll be looking elsewhere.