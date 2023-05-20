Making tough choices among the trio of Oak Hill leaders

Corey Conners is a very strong player and has had some high finishes in majors in the past, but I don’t feel he is necessarily in quite the same class as Hovland and Scheffler – as far as his complete game. He has always been an elite ball-striker, but his weakness has been on and around the greens. Through two rounds, Conners sits sixth in this field for Strokes Gained: Putting and that concerns me, as I don’t know if it is sustainable. With how difficult this course has been and how tough we expect it will be on the weekend, I don’t foresee the chasers having too much of a chance to catch the three co-leaders – but I believe Conners is the odd man out.