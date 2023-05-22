WiretoWire: Brooks wins PGA, Block wins hearts

Brooks Koepka looked like he was going to take command of the PGA Championship after he made three consecutive birdies early in Sunday’s final round. Instead, his hot start set the stage for a dramatic duel that lasted much of the final round at Oak Hill Country Club. Koepka, who began Sunday with a one-shot lead, pulled three ahead with birdies on Nos. 2-4. But he had to hold off a determined Viktor Hovland to win his fifth major and third PGA Championship. It wasn’t until a three-shot swing on the 16th hole that Koepka’s victory at Oak Hill seemed certain. That put him four shots ahead with two holes remaining. Koepka went on to win by two, shooting a final-round 67 to finish at 9-under 271. Hovland finished second, as did Scottie Scheffler . “This is probably the sweetest one of them all because of all the hard work that went into this one,” said Koepka, who had battled injuries after winning the 2019 PGA Championship, his last major title before this week. “This one is definitely special.”