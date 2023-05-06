Fading big names on crowded Wells Fargo leaderboard

If we are going to try for a long shot, I believe Woodland is a good choice. He has shot a very solid 2-under par 69 in two straight rounds. He is No. 1 in this field currently for SG: Tee to Green and ninth in SG Approach. We know he has plenty of distance off the tee but his accuracy could be better, hitting just over 53% of fairways so far. The big deal, however, is his putting. Woodland is losing almost three strokes to the field putting through just two rounds. Putting is typically the most volatile aspect of the game. If he straightens out his driver even just slightly - but then also starts to get hot with the putter, or even just not be so cold - Woodland will make a run. He's finished Top 5 here twice in the past and I could see that happening again.