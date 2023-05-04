Tommy Fleetwood leads but big names lurk on Wells Fargo leaderboard

JT was one of my top pre-tournament options, and he quietly got things going in the right direction Thursday afternoon. Thomas made more headlines this week for his gluten-free diet than he has with his game in recent weeks, but he’s been more solid than you might expect: seven top-25 finishes in nine starts this year. Thomas stumbled out of the gates with an opening bogey Thursday but birdied three of his next seven, and at 3 under he’s in a great position with an early tee time on deck. A winner here six years ago at the PGA Championship, he was fifth today in SG: Off the Tee. If that driving prowess continues, he’ll continue to climb the standings.