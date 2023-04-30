Jon Rahm in hot pursuit, but Tony Finau in control in Mexico

If we are going to dive down the board a little bit, I would take a stab with Wu. He shot his worst round of the event so far on Saturday and that was a not too shabby, a 4-under 67. He has shown that he has the ability to go low, firing a 64 on Friday. He'll likely need at least a 64 on Sunday, if not better, to take home the crown. His work on and around the greens has been excellent, but he is also No. 2 in this field for the week in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee. His putter had been red-hot but failed him on Saturday. If the putting stroke returns on Sunday, Wu will make some noise.