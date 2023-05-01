WiretoWire: Finau fiesta at Vidanta
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tony Finau has long shed the narrative as an uber-talented professional who has trouble closing. Rather, he’s turning into one of golf’s preeminent front-runners, as displayed Sunday at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. Finau began the final-round at Vidanta Vallarta with a two-stroke lead over recent Masters winner Jon Rahm and 21-year-old sensation Akshay Bhatia, and Finau kept his playing partners – and the field – at arm’s length on a serene Sunday at Vidanta Vallarta. Finau closed in 5-under 66 for a 24-under total, three clear of Rahm for his sixth PGA TOUR title. It’s Finau’s second win of the season and his fifth win in 41 starts, after going nearly five years between his first and second TOUR victories. “I knew today was going to be a tall task going against Rahmbo with the form that he's in,” Finau said after securing the title at Mexico’s national open. “I was really put to the test and came out on top, which feels great.” Finau moves to No. 4 on the season-long FedExCup standings, behind only Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa. That list comprises this season’s four multiple winners on TOUR. It’s the company Finau keeps now. It’s a distinction that has been earned.
The PGA TOUR returns to Charlotte - and this time, for a Designated event - with Max Homa looking to become the first person to successfully defend the Wells Fargo Championship. Rory McIlroy returns to action for the first time since missing the cut at the Masters. McIlroy is a three-time winner at the Wells Fargo Championship including 2021, the last time it was at Quail Hollow. Jordan Spieth is making his first start at the Wells Fargo Championship since 2013. Spieth was 5-0-0 at the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow last September and the top point-getter for the American side. Justin Thomas returns to Quail Hollow where he won the 2017 PGA Championship. Matt Fitzpatrick, who made his tournament debut last year and finished tied for second, will play in Charlotte for the first time. He finished tied for 10th at the Masters before winning the RBC Heritage. Eight past champions are in the field. Fresh off hosting the 2022 Presidents Cup, Quail Hollow returns to the PGA TOUR schedule for this year’s Wells Fargo Championship. Laid out by George Cobb in the early 1960s, the club was upgraded by Tom Fazio as it prepared for the PGA Championship in 2017. Its ‘Green Mile’ closing stretch flummoxes TOUR players year after year. The last time it hosted the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2021, it was ranked the fifth-toughest course on TOUR.
Raul Pereda holes out for eagle from 249 yards at Mexico Open
“There’s no failure in sports. There’s good days, bad days, some days you are able to be successful, some days you are not, some days it is your turn, some days it’s not. That’s what sports is about. You don’t always win.” - Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Thursday night press after losing in the First Round of the NBA postseason. If you loved Giannis’ speech, then golf is the sport for you.
4 - Starts needed for Ben Kohles to accrue his last two Korn Ferry Tour titles. After winning the Astara Chile Classic earlier this month, Kohles defeated Ben Silverman with a birdie on the second playoff hole Sunday at the HomeTown Lenders Championship.
15 - Steven Alker defended his title at the Insperity Invitational with a winning score of 15-under par. The win was Alker’s first since the passing of his former caddie Sam Workman.
10 - Korn Ferry Tour pro Alejandro Tosti finished T10 at the Mexico Open, carding a final-round 64 – matching Sunday’s low round – to earn a spot at the Wells Fargo Championship.
21 - Age of Akshay Bhatia, who has recorded two top-fives on TOUR this season, including a solo fourth at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. The Special Temporary Member now has accrued 396 non-member FedExCup points this season as he aims to solidify full status for 2024.
