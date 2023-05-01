WiretoWire: Finau fiesta at Vidanta

The PGA TOUR returns to Charlotte - and this time, for a Designated event - with Max Homa looking to become the first person to successfully defend the Wells Fargo Championship. Rory McIlroy returns to action for the first time since missing the cut at the Masters. McIlroy is a three-time winner at the Wells Fargo Championship including 2021, the last time it was at Quail Hollow. Jordan Spieth is making his first start at the Wells Fargo Championship since 2013. Spieth was 5-0-0 at the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow last September and the top point-getter for the American side. Justin Thomas returns to Quail Hollow where he won the 2017 PGA Championship. Matt Fitzpatrick, who made his tournament debut last year and finished tied for second, will play in Charlotte for the first time. He finished tied for 10th at the Masters before winning the RBC Heritage. Eight past champions are in the field. Fresh off hosting the 2022 Presidents Cup, Quail Hollow returns to the PGA TOUR schedule for this year’s Wells Fargo Championship. Laid out by George Cobb in the early 1960s, the club was upgraded by Tom Fazio as it prepared for the PGA Championship in 2017. Its ‘Green Mile’ closing stretch flummoxes TOUR players year after year. The last time it hosted the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2021, it was ranked the fifth-toughest course on TOUR.