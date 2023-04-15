Back the big names over unexpected leader at RBC Heritage

Cantlay had a pretty funny response to all of the heat he's been taking about pace of play on Friday, knocking in a hole-in-one on the 17th hole. Let's first note that this is Cantlay's sixth time playing the RBC Heritage. He missed the cut in 2021 and has otherwise finished third-seventh-third-second - so being positioned where he is currently is nothing new on a golf course that obviously fits his game. Among the contenders, maybe only Matt Kuchar has a stronger course history. My analysis of Cantlay is basically identical to Schauffele: he is doing everything very well and it is all true to form. He's not off the charts one way or another, signaling a likely return to the mean. In looking at all of the contenders at the top of the leaderboard, Cantlay and Schauffele appear to currently have the smoothest sailing ships without any evidence to show that they may steer off course but rather only that steady progress will continue.