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21M AGO

Todd Clements, Ivan Gutierrez share lead at Corales Puntacana Championship

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Daily Wrap Up

Highlights | Round 1 | Corales Puntacana Championship

Highlights | Round 1 | Corales Puntacana Championship

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Written by Associated Press

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Todd Clements of England and Ivan Cantero Gutierrez of Spain each shot 7-under 65 on Thursday at breezy Puntacana Resort to share the first-round lead in the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Clements and Gutierrez are two of 50 DP World Tour players in the field for the co-sanctioned event played opposite The Open. They both missed the cut last week in Kentucky in the ISCO Championship.

"I just think the whole place is just an enjoyable place to be," Clements said. "Turned up and it's a relaxing environment. Just get to enjoy myself and I kind of felt like it came out in my golf today."

On a day when wind gusted to 22 mph on the Corales layout, Clements had nine birdies and two bogeys, dropping a late stroke on the par-3 17th in the morning session. He won the 2023 Czech Masters for his lone DP World Tour victory.


Todd Clements sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Corales Puntacana

Todd Clements sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Corales Puntacana


"I'm actually delighted with how I played today," Clements said. "A few tweaks I'm going to try and solve this afternoon, but for the main part I was absolutely delighted and looking forward to tomorrow and what that brings."

Austin Eckroat was a stroke back with Alejandro Del Rey, Johannes Veerman, Mackenzie Hughes, Jonathan Byrd and Gordon Sargent. Two-time PGA TOUR winner Eckroat tied for 30th Sunday in the Genesis Scottish Open.

"We were over in Scotland last week and trying to qualify for the British Open, but when we saw we were going to be here, we said, 'Well, someone's got to win it,'" Eckroat said. "Huge going into the rest of the season. A lot of points available, good momentum."


Filippo Celli's incredible hole-out is the Shot of the Day

Filippo Celli's incredible hole-out is the Shot of the Day


Blades Brown had a 67. He got in the field as a special temporary member.

U.S. Presidents Cup Captain Brandt Snedeker shot 70. He won an opposite-field event in Myrtle Beach in May.

Defending champion Garrick Higgo had a 72.

Sangmoon Bae opened with a 77. Playing on a sponsor exemption, he's trying to get back on track since his mandatory military service in South Korea a decade ago.

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R1
Official

The Open Championship

1

Jackson Suber
USA
J. Suber
Tot
-5
Thru
F

-5

1

USA
J. Suber
Tot
-5
Thru
F

T2

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-4
Thru
F

-4

T2

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-4
Thru
F

T2

Dan Brown
ENG
D. Brown
Tot
-4
Thru
F

-4

T2

ENG
D. Brown
Tot
-4
Thru
F

T4

Thomas Detry
BEL
T. Detry
Tot
-3
Thru
F

-3

T4

BEL
T. Detry
Tot
-3
Thru
F

T4

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-3
Thru
F

-3

T4

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-3
Thru
F
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