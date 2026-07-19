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2H AGO

Stefano Mazzoli of Italy rallies to win Corales Puntacana Championship

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Daily Wrap Up

Highlights | Final Round | Corales Puntacana Championship

Highlights | Final Round | Corales Puntacana Championship

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Written by Associated Press

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) – Stefano Mazzoli of Italy won the Corales Puntacana Championship on Sunday for his first PGA TOUR victory, closing with a 6-under 66 for a one-stroke victory.

The 29-year-old Mazzoli was one of 50 DP World Tour players in the co-sanctioned event played opposite the British Open. He earned a PGA TOUR card through 2027 and jumped from 127th to 39th in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai standings.

"I’m just grateful and honored to win on tour," Mazzoli said. “That was a dream since I was a kid.”

Four strokes behind Todd Clements entering the round on the windswept Corales course, Mazzoli made a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th to post at 20-under 268. He accepted PGA TOUR membership after the round.

“I’ll be pleased to play this (TOUR) next year and see where it goes,” Mazzolli said.


Stefano Mazzoli’s news conference after winning Corales Puntacana Championship

Stefano Mazzoli’s news conference after winning Corales Puntacana Championship


Clements, the English player who led after each of the first three days, had a 71 to tie for second with Gordon Sargent (67).

Clements played the final six holes in 3 over, making a double bogey on the par-4 13th and a bogey on the par-4 16th.

“Look, I’m proud of how I played,” Clements said. “Gave it my all, wasn’t meant to be. That’s part of the game.”

Ben James (70) and Will Gordon (66) were 18 under. James was making his fifth start as a professional. The former Virginia star earned a tour spot through the PGA TOUR University Ranking.

Blades Brown tied for 11th at 15 under after a 70. The 19-year-old Brown is playing as a Special Temporary Member of the PGA TOUR.

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