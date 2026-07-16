Jackson Suber leads day of surprises with spot atop leaderboard in his first British Open

Most startling of the storylines was Suber, a 26-year-old American who has yet to win anywhere since leaving Ole Miss and is playing in only his third major. He made a tough par save on the new par-3 15th, where the slopes fall off severely on both sides. He followed with a 6-foot birdie on the 16th, and then choked up on a 4-iron from 233 yards and hit it to 6 feet for eagle.