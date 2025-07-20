PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Ryan Gerard breaks through at Barracuda Championship for first PGA TOUR title

2 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Ryan Gerard taps in to secure first win at Barracuda

Ryan Gerard taps in to secure first win at Barracuda

    Written by Associated Press

    TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Gerard had two seven-point, birdie-eagle bursts and overcame five bogeys to win the Barracuda Championship on Sunday for his first PGA TOUR victory.

    In breezy conditions at Tahoe Mountain Club in the TOUR's only Modified Stableford event, Gerard followed a two-point birdie with a five-point eagle on Nos. 2-3 and 10-11.

    The 25-year-old former North Carolina player had a 13-point round to finish with 47 points for a three-point victory over 2021 winner Erik van Rooyen of South Africa. Gerard fell short of van Rooyen's tournament record of 50 points.

    Fifth in the event two years ago, Gerard won in his 47th PGA TOUR start to become the 999th winner in TOUR history.

    Played as an Additional Event opposite The Open Championship, the tournament was co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour. With the victory, Gerard received a spot in the PGA Championship next year but not the Masters.

    Van Rooyen had an eight-point day. He made a 20-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th and a 30-footer for birdie on the par-4 18th.


    Erik van Rooyen makes eagle putt on No. 15 at Barracuda

    Erik van Rooyen makes eagle putt on No. 15 at Barracuda


    Todd Clements of England was third with 39 points after a 16-point round. Beau Hossler scored 17 points Sunday to tie for fourth at 37 with Max McGreevy (16) and Jacques Kruyswijk (10).

    Tied for the third-round lead with Rico Hoey, Gerard made a 20-foot eagle putt on the par-5 third and holed a 35-footer from the fringe on the par-5 11th. On the 11th, he hit his approach into the rough, but was allowed to take relief and move his ball to the fringe because of a sprinkler head.

    Gerard followed both seven-point runs with consecutive bogeys — with a point deducted for bogey — and missed a 3-footer on 16 for a three-putt bogey.

    He made a 5-foot birdie putt on 14 to get back the points he lost with the bogeys on the previous two holes. He also quickly canceled out the consecutive front-nine bogeys with a birdie on No. 7.


    Ryan Gerard makes birdie on No. 14 at Barracuda

    Ryan Gerard makes birdie on No. 14 at Barracuda


    Gerard played for the sixth straight week — a string that began with the U.S. Open and took him to the Genesis Scottish Open last week. He was ninth and second in consecutive events in Texas in April.

    Hoey tied for eighth at 34 after a scoreless round.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 20, 2025

    Blanchet earns first career Korn Ferry Tour title at Price Cutter Charity

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Jul 20, 2025

    Golfbet Recap: Expect Scheffler to be favored in every major in 2026 after win at The Open

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jul 20, 2025

    Scheffler calls Tiger comparisons 'silly' after winning fourth major at The Open

    Latest
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW