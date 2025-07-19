PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryan Gerard, Rico Hoey share Barracuda Championship lead after Round 3 at Tahoe Mountain Club

    Written by Associated Press

    TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Gerard holed a 20-foot flop shot for birdie on the final hole for a share of the lead with Rico Hoey on Saturday in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA TOUR event that uses the Modified Stableford scoring system.

    Players receive eight points for a double eagle, five for eagle and two for birdie. A point is deducted for bogey and three for double bogey.

    In breezy conditions at Tahoe Mountain Club, Gerard had a 12-point round and Hoey birdied four of the last six for an eight-point day. Both winless on the PGA TOUR, they had 34 points, one more than 2021 winner Erik van Rooyen.


    Fifth in the event two years ago, Gerard is playing for the sixth straight week — a string that began with the U.S. Open and took him to Scotland last week. The 25-year-old former North Carolina player was ninth and second in consecutive events in Texas in April.

    The 29-year-old Hoey was the second-round leader. He was born in the Philippines, grew up in California and played at the University of Southern California.

    Van Rooyen, from South Africa, eagled the par-5 third in an eight-point round.


    Tom Vaillant of France was two points back at 32 after a nine-point day. Hayden Springer and Vince Whaley had 29 points.

    Ben Martin, the first-round leader with 16 points, had his second zero-point round to drop into a tie for 55th.

    Played opposite The Open, the tournament is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour. The winner gets into the PGA Championship but not the Masters.

