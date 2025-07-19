Ryan Gerard, Rico Hoey share Barracuda Championship lead after Round 3 at Tahoe Mountain Club
1 Min Read
Ryan Gerard holes 20-foot flop shot on No. 18 to take lead at Barracuda
Written by Associated Press
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Gerard holed a 20-foot flop shot for birdie on the final hole for a share of the lead with Rico Hoey on Saturday in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA TOUR event that uses the Modified Stableford scoring system.
Players receive eight points for a double eagle, five for eagle and two for birdie. A point is deducted for bogey and three for double bogey.
In breezy conditions at Tahoe Mountain Club, Gerard had a 12-point round and Hoey birdied four of the last six for an eight-point day. Both winless on the PGA TOUR, they had 34 points, one more than 2021 winner Erik van Rooyen.
Ryan Gerard holes 20-foot flop shot on No. 18 to take lead at Barracuda
Fifth in the event two years ago, Gerard is playing for the sixth straight week — a string that began with the U.S. Open and took him to Scotland last week. The 25-year-old former North Carolina player was ninth and second in consecutive events in Texas in April.
The 29-year-old Hoey was the second-round leader. He was born in the Philippines, grew up in California and played at the University of Southern California.
Van Rooyen, from South Africa, eagled the par-5 third in an eight-point round.
Erik van Rooyen makes eagle putt on No. 3 at Barracuda
Tom Vaillant of France was two points back at 32 after a nine-point day. Hayden Springer and Vince Whaley had 29 points.
Ben Martin, the first-round leader with 16 points, had his second zero-point round to drop into a tie for 55th.
Played opposite The Open, the tournament is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour. The winner gets into the PGA Championship but not the Masters.