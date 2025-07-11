Chris Gotterup leads a refreshed Ludvig Åberg among others at Genesis Scottish Open

That's exactly what Gotterup did. He's still a little jet-lagged and struggled to deal with a 5:15 a.m. alarm when he would have rather slept in. But then he saw a 45-foot birdie putt drop on the second hole. He hit it close for a few more birdies. He made a 30-footer on the tough seventh hole. And he closed out the front nine at 29 after making birdie from 20 feet.