1H AGO

Nico Echavarria claims ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP for second TOUR victory

1 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

    Written by Associated Press

    INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Nico Echavarria claimed the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP for his second PGA TOUR victory, shooting 3-under 67 on Sunday to win by a shot over Max Greyserman and Justin Thomas.

    Echavarria, a Colombian who played at the University of Arkansas, birdied two of the final three holes — including the 18th — to add to the title he won last year at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Thomas, who played in the final threesome with Greyserman and Echavarria, closed with a 66, falling short of breaking a two-and-a-half-year drought. His last win was the 2022 PGA Championship, bringing him to 15 TOUR titles.

    Greyserman, trying for his first TOUR win, took a one-shot lead with a 30-foot birdie on the 14th — his only birdie on the back nine. He closed with a 65 at ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club and has been runner-up in three of his last five events.