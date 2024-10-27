Nico Echavarria claims ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP for second TOUR victory
1 Min Read
Written by Associated Press
INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Nico Echavarria claimed the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP for his second PGA TOUR victory, shooting 3-under 67 on Sunday to win by a shot over Max Greyserman and Justin Thomas.
Echavarria, a Colombian who played at the University of Arkansas, birdied two of the final three holes — including the 18th — to add to the title he won last year at the Puerto Rico Open.
Thomas, who played in the final threesome with Greyserman and Echavarria, closed with a 66, falling short of breaking a two-and-a-half-year drought. His last win was the 2022 PGA Championship, bringing him to 15 TOUR titles.
Greyserman, trying for his first TOUR win, took a one-shot lead with a 30-foot birdie on the 14th — his only birdie on the back nine. He closed with a 65 at ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club and has been runner-up in three of his last five events.