Scottie Scheffler trails Davis Riley by four heading into Sunday at Charles Schwab Challenge
Written by Associated Press
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — With four holes to go in Round 3 of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scottie Scheffler made three birdies to go from seven shots back of leader Davis Riley to four.
Riley shot a 4-under 66 at Colonial Country Club, setting up the Sunday question of whether he can hold off world No. 1 Scheffler for his first solo victory. Riley was at 14-under 196.
Scheffler shot 63 and was alone in second at 10-under. The hometown favorite has played his last 41 holes in 13-under since his first triple-bogey of the year in the first round, which was his second round over par (72) in the previous three coming off a streak of 41 rounds at par better.
Pierceson Coody, the grandson of Texan and 1971 Masters winner Charles Coody, and Hayden Buckley were a stroke behind Scheffler after 69s.
Tony Finau was alone in sixth at 7-under after a 68. Collin Morikawa (67), who played in the final group at the Masters and the PGA Championship this year, was at 6-under. Morikawa was tied with three others, including Keegan Bradley.
Riley, whose only victory was the Zurich Classic team event in New Orleans with Nick Hardy last year, birdied five of the first eight holes before consecutive bogeys, just his second and third of the week.
The 27-year-old, who had seven pars and a birdie the rest of the way, contended at Colonial two years ago, settling for a tie for fourth while Scheffler lost to Sam Burns in a playoff.
Now Riley will play with Scheffler, who is bogey-free since the triple-bogey and has 10 wins and a pair of top-three finishes at Colonial since 2022.
“I’ve known Scottie for a long time and played a lot of junior golf with him, college golf, and he obviously is playing some really good golf right now,” Riley said. “So he’s going to come out swinging, but I’m looking forward to the challenge and it will be a fun day competing out there.”
“I didn’t obviously know what the leaders were going to do, but just tried to do my best to not look too far ahead and continue to go out there and execute and try and give myself as many looks as possible,” Scheffler said.
Jordan Spieth, Scheffler's fellow hometown favorite, shot 71 and was 1-under. Defending champion Emiliano Grillo, who made the cut on the number, shot 73 and was 5-under, tied for last among those playing on the weekend.