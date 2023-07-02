Paul Barjon claims outright 54-hole lead at Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS

Frankie Capan III on how he will prepare for the final round… “Nothing crazy, kind of the same thing we've been doing the last couple days. I feel like it's a course where you just want to give yourself as many chances as you can and see how many you can get to fall. You get on a roll, you get some momentum, you can make a lot of birdies. I think it's going to be a fun course to play in the hunt because things could change pretty fast with how many birdies you can make. But you still have to hit good shots, and it is possible to slip up. Like I said, excited to get going tomorrow.”