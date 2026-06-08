PGA TOUR joins Board of Governors of Partnership for Clean Competition
1 Min Read
The Board of Governors of the Partnership for Clean Competitions announced Wednesday the recent appointment of the PGA TOUR as its newest member. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The Board of Governors of the Partnership for Clean Competition (PCC), the premier anti-doping research collaborative, has announced the recent appointment of the PGA TOUR as its newest member. This historic move marks the board’s first expansion since the PCC’s inception in 2008.
The PGA TOUR joins Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Football League (NFL), the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) at a pivotal moment in the fight to preserve worldwide sports integrity, as well as a crucial period of growth for the PCC as it seeks to expand its research and development funding programs in anti-doping science and technology.
“Through consistent dedication to ensuring fair competition among their athletes and tournaments, and the unwavering support they have provided to the PCC, the PGA TOUR stands as a model to all other sports organizations,” said Jon Coyles, chair of the PCC board and MLB’s senior vice president of drug, health and safety programs. “The priority they place on the furtherance of the PCC’s crucial work in anti-doping affirms the TOUR’s commitment to the health and safety of their players and their fans.”
“Having a seat on PCC Board of Governors is a natural progression extending from the TOUR’s longstanding relationship with the PCC and like-minded sports organizations that are committed to clean sport,” said Andy Levinson, senior vice president of tournament administration. “Contributing to and learning from the PCC’s research further synthesizes the PGA TOUR’s commitment to integrity, athlete wellness and growth of our sport.”