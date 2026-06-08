PGA TOUR joins Board of Governors of Partnership for Clean Competition

“Through consistent dedication to ensuring fair competition among their athletes and tournaments, and the unwavering support they have provided to the PCC, the PGA TOUR stands as a model to all other sports organizations,” said Jon Coyles, chair of the PCC board and MLB’s senior vice president of drug, health and safety programs. “The priority they place on the furtherance of the PCC’s crucial work in anti-doping affirms the TOUR’s commitment to the health and safety of their players and their fans.”