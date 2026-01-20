PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
PGA TOUR unveils new marketing partnership with FAGE Yogurt

PGA TOUR unveils new marketing partnership with FAGE Yogurt
    Written by Staff

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.– The PGA TOUR and FAGE, the famed dairy and yogurt brand, announced Tuesday a new marketing partnership that designates FAGE as the Official Yogurt Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.

    The multi-year agreement will allow FAGE to provide its premium Greek yogurt at select events across the PGA TOUR season.

    “We are pleased to welcome FAGE as an official partner, whose long history of providing high-quality products to customers makes them an ideal brand to align with,” said Dan Glod, PGA TOUR executive vice president, corporate partnerships. “The PGA TOUR is thrilled to have FAGE join our marketing partner family and excited to have their products available for our players and fans this season.”

    Founded by the Filippou family in a small dairy shop in Athens, Greece, a century ago in 1926, FAGE takes pride in crafting exceptional dairy products from the freshest ingredients, creating its signature rich and creamy yogurt from a recipe passed down from generation to generation.

    Jeffrey Scipione, FAGE’s chief commercial officer, noted: “This is a special moment for the FAGE brand, marking an important milestone in our journey and reinforcing our commitment to excellence. Becoming part of a leading tour is a cornerstone of our efforts to build meaningful connections with fans and elevate the sport at every level. It’s truly inspiring to be present at these prestigious events that bring together the world’s best players.”

    The name FAGE, which in Greek is the imperative of the verb “to eat,” is still family-owned and made in upstate New York in state-of-the-art facilities.

