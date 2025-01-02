PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Gallery: Take a closer look inside PGA TOUR Studios

    Just three years after unveiling its 187,000-square-foot Global Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, the PGA TOUR is set to integrate the latest cutting-edge media production technologies at PGA TOUR Studios, a three-level facility adjacent to the Global Home. The futuristic 165,000-square-foot media facility — home to the largest golf footage library in the world — will house all PGA TOUR Media operations, including live production for PGA TOUR LIVE, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour, as well as the social media, digital operations and international media. Scroll through the gallery below for a closer look at PGA TOUR Studios.


    Tiger Woods adds the last tee to an art installation at PGA TOUR Studios at the PGA TOUR Global Home campus on Nov. 18, 2024, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

    Tiger Woods adds a tee to an art installation at PGA TOUR Studios at the PGA TOUR Global Home campus on Nov. 18, 2024, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

    Tiger Woods at PGA TOUR Studios at the PGA TOUR Global Home campus on Nov. 18, 2024, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

    Tiger Woods at PGA TOUR Studios at the PGA TOUR Global Home campus on Nov. 18, 2024, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

    Former PGA TOUR Commissioners (from left) Tim Finchem and Deane Beman, and current Commissioner Jay Monahan during an FPV drone shoot at the PGA TOUR Studios building at the PGA TOUR Global Home campus on Dec. 11, 2024, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

    Ludvig Åberg, TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan, former Commissioners Deane Beman and Tim Finchem, and Billy Horschel pose during an FPV drone shoot at PGA TOUR Studios at the PGA TOUR Global Home campus on Dec. 11, 2024, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

    A peek behind the scenes at PGA TOUR Studios at the PGA TOUR Global Home campus on Dec. 5, 2024, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

    A closer look at PGA TOUR Studios at the PGA TOUR Global Home campus on Dec. 5, 2024, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

    A closer look at PGA TOUR Studios at the PGA TOUR Global Home campus on Dec. 5, 2024, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

    A closer look at PGA TOUR Studios at the PGA TOUR Global Home campus on Nov. 22, 2024, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

    A closer look at PGA TOUR Studios at the PGA TOUR Global Home campus on Nov. 22, 2024, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

    The PGA TOUR Studios building, located at the PGA TOUR Global Home campus in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, showcases notable moments in TOUR history. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

    The PGA TOUR Studios building, located at the PGA TOUR Global Home campus in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, showcases notable moments in TOUR history. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

    Aerial view of PGA TOUR Studios at the PGA TOUR Global Home campus on Nov. 15, 2024, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

