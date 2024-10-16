Knockaround tapped as PGA TOUR’s official eyewear

“The PGA TOUR is aligned with Knockaround in its belief that the true value of golf is in the fun and the memories, and we are excited to debut their brand and ideals to PGA TOUR fans at tournaments and venues throughout the year,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR executive vice president, corporate partnerships. “Knockaround has already made an early entry into the golf ecosystem via its partnership with PGA TOUR players Joel Dahmen and Harry Higgs, and the TOUR is honored to help continue building upon that awareness through this new marketing partnership.”