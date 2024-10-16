Knockaround tapped as PGA TOUR’s official eyewear
2 Min Read
Knockaround Sunglasses to be sold in PGA TOUR Fan Shops, select TPC Network facilities
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., and SAN DIEGO — The PGA TOUR announced Wednesday a multi-year official marketing partnership with Knockaround, which has been named the official eyewear of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.
The agreement, through 2029, will make Knockaround merchandise available starting in 2025 at PGA TOUR Fan Shops throughout the FedExCup season as well as at select TPC Network facilities. Knockaround will also engage with fans through new content and ambassadorships with PGA TOUR players in addition to activations at TOUR events nationwide.
“The PGA TOUR is aligned with Knockaround in its belief that the true value of golf is in the fun and the memories, and we are excited to debut their brand and ideals to PGA TOUR fans at tournaments and venues throughout the year,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR executive vice president, corporate partnerships. “Knockaround has already made an early entry into the golf ecosystem via its partnership with PGA TOUR players Joel Dahmen and Harry Higgs, and the TOUR is honored to help continue building upon that awareness through this new marketing partnership.”
“We are thrilled to partner with the PGA TOUR and bring Knockaround eyewear to golf fans across the country,” said Jeffrey R. Hennion, CEO of Knockaround. “This collaboration is a perfect alignment between the spirit of golf and the Knockaround brand, and we’re excited to enhance the fan experience with affordable, high-quality sunglasses that complement the game of golf, and of all aspects of life, so well.”
For nearly two decades, Knockaround has been making affordable, high-quality sunglasses centered around durability and style. With its new PGA TOUR relationship, Knockaround will further amplify its brand in professional golf by showcasing its focus on performance and comfort, providing fans a new way to see better on the course whether as a player or fan.