Joe Gorder joins PGA TOUR Policy Board as Independent Director
3 Min Read
Valero Energy Corporation Executive Chairman rounds out Board as fifth Independent Director
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The PGA TOUR announced Tuesday that Joseph W. “Joe” Gorder, Executive Chairman of Valero Energy Corporation, has been unanimously approved by a vote of the PGA TOUR Policy Board to join the Board as an Independent Director, effective immediately. Gorder will bring with him decades of experience in corporate leadership, a passion for the game of golf and a strong philanthropic track record.
“I am honored to be joining the PGA TOUR Policy Board,” said Gorder. “I’ve truly enjoyed my engagement with the PGA TOUR through the Valero Texas Open, and I am excited to step into this role for the PGA TOUR and its members, as we continue to cultivate growth and success for this proud organization, its passionate fanbase and its engaged communities.”
Gorder steps into the role previously held by Randall Stephenson, who resigned in July 2023 after more than 12 years of service. He was recommended to the Policy Board by the Independent Director Selection Committee (consisting of Player Directors Patrick Cantlay and Webb Simpson and Independent Directors Mark Flaherty and Mary Meeker) after a vetting process that included more than 90 candidates.
“As a principled leader and a pillar of the corporate community, Joe Gorder is the right candidate at the right time to help guide the PGA TOUR through this period of transformation and beyond,” said Chairman Ed Herlihy. “With his business acumen and the best interests of the game of golf at heart, Joe will provide expert insight in ensuring the right path for the organization in the future.”
“As our governance continues to evolve, it has been a positive step and a great experience to be part of the search committee for the new Independent Director,” said Player Director Cantlay. “Webb and I are confident that Joe Gorder’s career accomplishments, leadership credentials and longstanding support of the PGA TOUR make him the ideal candidate. Joe also stood out to us throughout the search with his understanding of the TOUR’s strengths, as well as the challenges and opportunities ahead. We’re excited to welcome him to the Board.”
Gorder serves Valero Energy Corporation as its Executive Chairman of the Board, a position he assumed in June 2023 after retiring as Chief Executive Officer. Under Gorder’s leadership, which began in 2014, Valero has ascended the Global Fortune 500 rankings (No. 40) as a leading manufacturer of low-carbon liquid transportation fuels. Gorder and Valero have been steadfast supporters of the PGA TOUR for more than two decades, as Valero has served as title sponsor of the Valero Texas Open since 2002 with the partnership secure through 2028. During that time Valero has generated more than $228 million in total charitable giving, including $23 million in 2023.
“We are excited to welcome Joe Gorder into the PGA TOUR family as our newest Policy Board member, where his experience, wisdom and leadership will leave a lasting impact on our organization through foundational growth,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Joe is also an ideal representative of the PGA TOUR with a like-minded vision and an unmatched track record of giving back and positively impacting lives in the communities of where we play.”
With Gorder’s addition, the 12-member Policy Board is as follows: Player Directors: Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy, Simpson, Tiger Woods; Independent Directors: Chairman Edward Herlihy, Jimmy Dunne, Mark Flaherty, Gorder, Mary Meeker; PGA of America Director: John Lindert.