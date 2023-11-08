Butterfield Bermuda Championship title sponsors Bermuda Tourism Authority, Butterfield sign extension
Hometown title sponsors renew support ahead of PGA TOUR event’s five-year anniversary
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The PGA TOUR, Bermuda Tourism Authority and Butterfield announced Wednesday a multi-year extension as co-title sponsors of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The announcement was made from Port Royal Golf Course ahead of the fifth annual Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which debuted in 2019 as the PGA TOUR’s first official event on the island.
“We would like to thank Bermuda Tourism Authority and Butterfield for their continued support of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, and we look forward to further building upon the substantial charitable and economic impact the event has made on the island,” said Tyler Dennis, PGA TOUR Chief Competitions Officer. “Our players and their families are thrilled to see this tournament and its world-class golf course remain on the PGA TOUR schedule.”
The extended partnership will see the Butterfield Bermuda Championship featured as part of the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Fall and will include a $6.5 million purse and 500 FedExCup Points awarded to the winner. In 2022, the tournament donated $1 million to local charities while generating a total economic impact of $17 million, according to a report by KPMG.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship has been played at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, every year since 2019 when Brendon Todd captured the inaugural event. Last year, Ireland’s Seamus Power set a tournament record with 28 birdies en route to a one-stroke victory over Belgium’s Thomas Detry to claim his second career PGA TOUR title.
“The Bermuda Tourism Authority is excited to continue our partnership with Butterfield and the PGA TOUR to showcase our beautiful island on a global stage,” said Tracy Berkeley, CEO of the Bermuda Tourism Authority. “We’ve seen what the economic impact from this event can do for our community and look forward to continuing the momentum.”
“We are pleased to continue our partnership, in collaboration with Mastercard, to provide our valued cardholders and clients with exclusive opportunities and experiences,” said Kevin Dallas, Group Head of Marketing & Communications at Butterfield. “The Butterfield Bermuda Championship Birdies for Charity also remains a key part of this world-class tournament, and we look forward to carrying on with this initiative to help benefit the wider community.”
The tournament begins Thursday at Port Royal Golf Course and will be televised domestically on Golf Channel.