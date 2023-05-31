Generations of giving: the Nicklaus family’s legacy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital
4 Min Read
Written by Helen Ross @helen_pgatour
DUBLIN, Ohio – A little over three years ago, Hunter Young was doing what he loves most: driving an open-wheeled sprint car around the small dirt track at Jackson County Speedway.
He felt something wet on his feet and assumed it was water, only to find out it was the methanol used to fuel his car that proceeded to catch on fire.
Although his flame-resistant suit protected much of his torso, Hunter suffered third-degree burns over 18% of his body, predominantly his ankles, knees and hands.
He was life-flighted to the hospital at Ohio State, only to be later transported to the nearby Nationwide Children’s Hospital after doctors were unable to find a pulse in his badly burned feet.
Hunter, who was 16 at the time, was a patient at Nationwide Children’s for the next two months, undergoing multiple surgeries and skin grafts. Using a walker and a gait belt, he had to relearn how to walk again as his muscles gradually grew stronger.
To make matters worse, Hunter was hospitalized during the height of COVID restrictions. His two nurses were the only people he could interact with in person, and now, three years later, they still talk regularly.
“They become your family,” Hunter recalls. “They would bring me gifts and stuff, just to help motivate me because no one wants to be in there -- and staying in there for a month was really hard.”
Hunter is extremely grateful for the care he received at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, which is the beneficiary of this week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. On Wednesday, he was a VIP guest at Muirfield Village along with eight other of the hospital’s “Golden Cubs.”
The nine current and former patients were selected for their strong spirit and optimistic outlook despite their life challenges. On Wednesday at the Memorial, they greeted players on the first and 10th tees, took a group photo with tournament host Jack Nicklaus and his wife Barbara, and were treated to a golf clinic.
The Nicklaus family has been involved with the Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Nicklaus’ Children’s Hospital in Miami for near five decades. Their daughter Nan was a patient at the Dublin hospital when she was 11 months old after having spells where she was choking.
An X-ray revealed through a shadow that Nan had inhaled nine pieces of a blue crayon. Choking ensued as soon as one of the pieces became lodged in her windpipe. A piece that ended up in her lung brought on pneumonia, as well.
Nan is now a mother of five and grandmother of four. Barbara Nicklaus said she and her husband believed that the doctors at what is now Nationwide Children’s Hospital saved their daughter’s life, which prompted their choice to direct their charitable efforts toward helping young people in need.
“Every day it's an improvement and every day we feel better about it,” Barbara Nicklaus says. “And when you see these children out here at the putting green today and know what they've been through and that they have a great, long, healthy life to look forward to, it's what it's all about.”
Tim Robinson, the CEO of Nationwide Children’s Hospital, says having benefactors like the Nicklaus family is invaluable, and the nine “Golden Cubs” like Hunter help tell the story of the hospital each year.
“They've been doing this for almost a half a century,” he says of Jack and Barbara Nicklaus. “They have raised over $32 million for the hospital, but also their incredible leadership, their incredible support, their incredible love for the organization with the kids, it inspires all of us.
“I was just telling one of the parents, it's this virtual circle unit. They inspire us and the kids inspire them.”
Hunter is the recipient of this year’s Nicklaus Youth Spirit Award. He remembers the time spent away from his family and has made a point to give back to Nationwide Children’s Hospital whenever he can, organizing a toy drive at Christmas each of the last three years, resulting in more than 800 donated toys.
On Thursday and Sunday at the Memorial Tournament this week, a portion of the money donated at the public putting green will go to Hunter’s charity -- #HunterStrong Toy Drive. He’s funded the charity in part from the money he makes working as a mechanical engineer.
“It's pretty cool, especially winning the Nicklaus Spirit Award because now I can help a bunch more people,” Hunter says. “Now people know, like, they can always come to me if they need anything.”
Hunter, who plans to work in racing after he graduates from college, wasted no time getting back in the car after his injuries healed. He is doing an internship this summer with the JR Motorsports, owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., and is taking classes toward a degree in mechanical engineering that he plans to finish at Ohio State.
“I've been racing since I was six years old, so it's kind of in my blood,” he says.