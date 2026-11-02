Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Neergaard-Petersen ranks 18th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.424 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 63rd.

He ranks 96th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a mark of 0.006, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.76% ranks 73rd on the Tour.

Around the green, Neergaard-Petersen posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.141, which ranks 132nd on the Tour.

On the greens, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.075, ranking 99th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.45 ranks 141st.

Neergaard-Petersen has accumulated 404 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 99th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.214 ranks 84th.