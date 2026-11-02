Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen holes 29-foot shot for birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open
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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen makes his first appearance at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, as the World Wide Technology Championship gets underway Nov. 5-8, 2026. He'll look to build on a recent stretch that includes a top-10 finish at The Open Championship.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This will be Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T48
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T23
|74-68-67-67
|-8
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|66-72-66-66
|-14
|42
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T9
|72-66-67-70
|-5
|156
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|68-68-65-75
|-4
|16.5
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|39
|69-69-67-68
|-7
|17
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-69-73-72
|-1
|10
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|36.875
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances
- Neergaard-Petersen has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for ninth at 5-under.
- He has averaged 0.243 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.424
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.006
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.141
|0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.075
|-1.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.214
|0.047
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Neergaard-Petersen ranks 18th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.424 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 63rd.
- He ranks 96th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a mark of 0.006, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.76% ranks 73rd on the Tour.
- Around the green, Neergaard-Petersen posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.141, which ranks 132nd on the Tour.
- On the greens, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.075, ranking 99th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.45 ranks 141st.
- Neergaard-Petersen has accumulated 404 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 99th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.214 ranks 84th.
- He ranks 125th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 16.33% of holes played, and ranks 135th in Par Breakers, breaking par 21.13% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.