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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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1H AGO

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen holes 29-foot shot for birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen holes 29-foot shot for birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen makes his first appearance at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, as the World Wide Technology Championship gets underway Nov. 5-8, 2026. He'll look to build on a recent stretch that includes a top-10 finish at The Open Championship.

Latest odds for Neergaard-Petersen at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This will be Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4868-69-69-70-8--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2374-68-67-67-8--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-70E--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2066-72-66-66-1442
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT972-66-67-70-5156
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3668-68-65-75-416.5
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open3969-69-67-68-717
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-69-73-72-110
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-66-68-69-1536.875

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances

  • Neergaard-Petersen has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for ninth at 5-under.
  • He has averaged 0.243 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4240.243
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.0060.432
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.1410.393
Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.075-1.021
Average Strokes Gained: Total840.2140.047

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Neergaard-Petersen ranks 18th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.424 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 63rd.
  • He ranks 96th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a mark of 0.006, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.76% ranks 73rd on the Tour.
  • Around the green, Neergaard-Petersen posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.141, which ranks 132nd on the Tour.
  • On the greens, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.075, ranking 99th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.45 ranks 141st.
  • Neergaard-Petersen has accumulated 404 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 99th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.214 ranks 84th.
  • He ranks 125th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 16.33% of holes played, and ranks 135th in Par Breakers, breaking par 21.13% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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