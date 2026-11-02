Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Rasmus Højgaard gets up-and-down from 178 yards for birdie on No. 1 at Wyndham
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Rasmus Højgaard tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8, 2026. Højgaard enters the week looking to build on his recent form at a venue and event he has not competed in during the past five years.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Højgaard's first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won the tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Rasmus Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T49
|68-68-72-66
|-6
|8.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|4
|69-68-61-68
|-14
|135.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|65-73-70-68
|-4
|16.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T62
|70-65-69-72
|-8
|4.300
Rasmus Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished fourth with a score of 14-under.
- Højgaard has averaged -0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged -0.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rasmus Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.065
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.149
|-0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.066
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.302
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.152
|-0.042
Rasmus Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard ranks eighth on the Tour in Driving Distance in 2026, averaging 322.5 yards off the tee. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.065 ranks 84th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Højgaard's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.149 ranks 123rd on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.41% ranks 59th. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.066 ranks 109th.
- On the greens, Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.302 in 2026, ranking 29th on the Tour. He averages 29.51 Putts Per Round, ranking 147th.
- Højgaard's Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.16% ranks 150th on the Tour, while his Par Breakers rate of 21.97% ranks 98th. He has accumulated 370 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 107th on the Tour.
- Højgaard's Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.152 ranks 92nd on the Tour in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.