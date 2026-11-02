Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Højgaard ranks eighth on the Tour in Driving Distance in 2026, averaging 322.5 yards off the tee. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.065 ranks 84th.

In terms of ball-striking, Højgaard's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.149 ranks 123rd on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.41% ranks 59th. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.066 ranks 109th.

On the greens, Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.302 in 2026, ranking 29th on the Tour. He averages 29.51 Putts Per Round, ranking 147th.

Højgaard's Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.16% ranks 150th on the Tour, while his Par Breakers rate of 21.97% ranks 98th. He has accumulated 370 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 107th on the Tour.