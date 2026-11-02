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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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23M AGO

Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus Højgaard gets up-and-down from 178 yards for birdie on No. 1 at Wyndham

Rasmus Højgaard gets up-and-down from 178 yards for birdie on No. 1 at Wyndham

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Rasmus Højgaard tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8, 2026. Højgaard enters the week looking to build on his recent form at a venue and event he has not competed in during the past five years.

Latest odds for Højgaard at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This is Højgaard's first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won the tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Rasmus Højgaard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC72-70E--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleW/D78+7--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT4968-68-72-66-68.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic469-68-61-68-14135.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3665-73-70-68-416.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6270-65-69-72-84.300

Rasmus Højgaard's recent performances

  • Højgaard has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished fourth with a score of 14-under.
  • Højgaard has averaged -0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Højgaard has averaged -0.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rasmus Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.065-0.385
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.149-0.320
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.0660.209
Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3020.455
Average Strokes Gained: Total920.152-0.042

Rasmus Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Højgaard ranks eighth on the Tour in Driving Distance in 2026, averaging 322.5 yards off the tee. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.065 ranks 84th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Højgaard's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.149 ranks 123rd on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.41% ranks 59th. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.066 ranks 109th.
  • On the greens, Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.302 in 2026, ranking 29th on the Tour. He averages 29.51 Putts Per Round, ranking 147th.
  • Højgaard's Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.16% ranks 150th on the Tour, while his Par Breakers rate of 21.97% ranks 98th. He has accumulated 370 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 107th on the Tour.
  • Højgaard's Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.152 ranks 92nd on the Tour in 2026.

All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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