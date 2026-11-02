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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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41M AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap sinks 39-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

Nick Dunlap sinks 39-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

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Nick Dunlap finished tied for eighth at 24-under the last time he competed at the World Wide Technology Championship. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 looking to build on that strong showing.

Latest odds for Dunlap at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Dunlap's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T861-67-71-65-24

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 24-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Nick Dunlap's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-68-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2569-66-69-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6263-73-72-67-9--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship Asheville7667-71-75-71E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-82+13--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-73+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-70+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2067-72-67-69-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5972-65-71-69-32.987
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3367-72-67-67-1120.583

Nick Dunlap's recent performances

  • Dunlap's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 13-under.
  • He has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances, with no top-five or top-10 finishes during that stretch.
  • Dunlap has averaged -1.967 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Dunlap has averaged -1.699 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Nick Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-1.158-1.967
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.1130.181
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.1900.295
Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.052-0.209
Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.908-1.699

Nick Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dunlap ranks 165th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season with an average of -1.158, and his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranks 147th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dunlap holds a 0.113 mark ranking 82nd on the Tour. He ranks 137th with a 64.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Dunlap has been more effective, posting a 0.190 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks 39th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Dunlap carries a -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 95th on the Tour. He ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58.
  • Dunlap has accumulated 99 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 167th on the Tour. He ranks 140th in Bogey Avoidance, having made bogey on 16.67% of holes, and ranks 127th by breaking par 21.28% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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