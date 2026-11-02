Nick Dunlap betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Nick Dunlap sinks 39-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Bank of Utah
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Nick Dunlap finished tied for eighth at 24-under the last time he competed at the World Wide Technology Championship. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 looking to build on that strong showing.
Dunlap's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|61-67-71-65
|-24
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 24-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Nick Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|69-66-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T62
|63-73-72-67
|-9
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|76
|67-71-75-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-82
|+13
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|72-65-71-69
|-3
|2.987
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|67-72-67-67
|-11
|20.583
Nick Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 13-under.
- He has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances, with no top-five or top-10 finishes during that stretch.
- Dunlap has averaged -1.967 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -1.699 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Nick Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-1.158
|-1.967
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.113
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.190
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.052
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.908
|-1.699
Nick Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap ranks 165th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season with an average of -1.158, and his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranks 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dunlap holds a 0.113 mark ranking 82nd on the Tour. He ranks 137th with a 64.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Dunlap has been more effective, posting a 0.190 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks 39th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Dunlap carries a -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 95th on the Tour. He ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58.
- Dunlap has accumulated 99 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 167th on the Tour. He ranks 140th in Bogey Avoidance, having made bogey on 16.67% of holes, and ranks 127th by breaking par 21.28% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.