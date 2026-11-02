Nick Dunlap betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Dunlap ranks 165th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season with an average of -1.158, and his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranks 147th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dunlap holds a 0.113 mark ranking 82nd on the Tour. He ranks 137th with a 64.60% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Dunlap has been more effective, posting a 0.190 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks 39th on the Tour.

On the greens, Dunlap carries a -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 95th on the Tour. He ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58.