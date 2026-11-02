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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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41M AGO

Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nicholas Lindheim sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at 3M Open

Nicholas Lindheim sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at 3M Open

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Nicholas Lindheim tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8. Lindheim heads into the event looking to build on his recent form as he makes his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Lindheim at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This is Lindheim's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Nicholas Lindheim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-77+10--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT7469-68-76-69-22.5
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenW/D78+6--
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D75+4--

Nicholas Lindheim's recent performances

  • Lindheim's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 74th at 2-under.
  • He has averaged -0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Lindheim has averaged -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -2.136 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Nicholas Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.172-0.108
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.283-1.843
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.168-0.039
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.230-0.146
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.853-2.136

Nicholas Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lindheim has recorded a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.172 in 2026, along with a Driving Distance average of 281.8 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -2.283 in 2026 has been a key area of difficulty, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.46%.
  • Around the greens, Lindheim has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.168 in 2026.
  • On the putting surface, he has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.230, with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00 in 2026.
  • Lindheim has broken par 15.87% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 21.43%. He has accumulated three FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 216th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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