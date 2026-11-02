Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Nicholas Lindheim sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at 3M Open
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Nicholas Lindheim tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8. Lindheim heads into the event looking to build on his recent form as he makes his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Lindheim's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Nicholas Lindheim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T74
|69-68-76-69
|-2
|2.5
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|75
|+4
|--
Nicholas Lindheim's recent performances
- Lindheim's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 74th at 2-under.
- He has averaged -0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Lindheim has averaged -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.136 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Nicholas Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.172
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.283
|-1.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.168
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.230
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.853
|-2.136
Nicholas Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings
- Lindheim has recorded a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.172 in 2026, along with a Driving Distance average of 281.8 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -2.283 in 2026 has been a key area of difficulty, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.46%.
- Around the greens, Lindheim has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.168 in 2026.
- On the putting surface, he has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.230, with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00 in 2026.
- Lindheim has broken par 15.87% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 21.43%. He has accumulated three FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 216th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.