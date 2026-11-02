Marco Penge betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Penge ranks fifth on the Tour in Driving Distance in 2026, averaging 324.1 yards off the tee. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.510 ranks 16th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.209 ranks 133rd on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.20% ranks 107th.

Around the greens, Penge's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.016 ranks 91st on the Tour in 2026.

On the putting surfaces, Penge's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.424 ranks 159th on the Tour in 2026, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.10 ranks 110th.