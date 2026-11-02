Marco Penge betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Marco Penge holes 149-yard approach for birdie on No. 11 at Mexico Open
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Marco Penge tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8, 2026. Penge makes his first appearance at this event in the past five years looking to build on a solid recent stretch of play.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Penge's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Marco Penge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T40
|64-68-73-69
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T68
|68-67-71-73
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|68-66-64-67
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|73-63-74-63
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|70-64-68-73
|-5
|10.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|53.800
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|64-69-63-72
|-20
|4.900
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|73-73-68-73
|+3
|3.750
Marco Penge's recent performances
- Penge has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
- Penge has averaged 0.643 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.639 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Penge has averaged 0.404 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Marco Penge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.510
|0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.209
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|-0.016
|0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.424
|-0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.139
|0.404
Marco Penge's advanced stats and rankings
- Penge ranks fifth on the Tour in Driving Distance in 2026, averaging 324.1 yards off the tee. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.510 ranks 16th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.209 ranks 133rd on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.20% ranks 107th.
- Around the greens, Penge's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.016 ranks 91st on the Tour in 2026.
- On the putting surfaces, Penge's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.424 ranks 159th on the Tour in 2026, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.10 ranks 110th.
- Penge ranks 51st on the Tour by breaking par 22.96% of the time in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.48% ranks 131st. He has accumulated 329 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 112th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.