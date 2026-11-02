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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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44M AGO

Marco Penge betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marco Penge holes 149-yard approach for birdie on No. 11 at Mexico Open

Marco Penge holes 149-yard approach for birdie on No. 11 at Mexico Open

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Marco Penge tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8, 2026. Penge makes his first appearance at this event in the past five years looking to build on a solid recent stretch of play.

Latest odds for Penge at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This is Penge's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Marco Penge's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4064-68-73-69-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6868-67-71-73-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1068-66-64-67-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3873-63-74-63-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4570-64-68-73-510.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1872-68-69-68-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3064-69-63-72-204.900
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7773-73-68-73+33.750

Marco Penge's recent performances

  • Penge has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
  • Penge has averaged 0.643 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.639 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Penge has averaged 0.404 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Marco Penge's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.5100.643
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.2090.053
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green91-0.0160.347
Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.424-0.639
Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.1390.404

Marco Penge's advanced stats and rankings

  • Penge ranks fifth on the Tour in Driving Distance in 2026, averaging 324.1 yards off the tee. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.510 ranks 16th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.209 ranks 133rd on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.20% ranks 107th.
  • Around the greens, Penge's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.016 ranks 91st on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the putting surfaces, Penge's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.424 ranks 159th on the Tour in 2026, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.10 ranks 110th.
  • Penge ranks 51st on the Tour by breaking par 22.96% of the time in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.48% ranks 131st. He has accumulated 329 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 112th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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