Marcelo Rozo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Marcelo Rozo sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship
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Marcelo Rozo tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8, 2026. Rozo heads into the week looking to build on a recent run that includes just two made cuts in his last ten starts.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Rozo's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Marcelo Rozo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T54
|67-69-69-72
|-7
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|67-78
|+3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|73
|69-68-78-71
|+6
|2.700
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
Marcelo Rozo's recent performances
- Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 7-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten starts.
- Rozo has averaged 0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has averaged -1.173 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Marcelo Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.030
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.294
|-0.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.390
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.881
|-0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-1.535
|-1.173
Marcelo Rozo's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozo ranks 92nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.030, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 155th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Rozo carries a -0.294 mark that ranks 138th on the Tour. He ranks 105th with a 66.28% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, Rozo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.390 ranks 160th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Rozo holds a -0.881 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 165th on the Tour. He also averages 30.00 Putts Per Round, which ranks 165th.
- Rozo's Strokes Gained: Total average of -1.535 ranks 164th on the Tour. He ranks 164th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 19.88% of the time, and ranks 156th in Par Breakers, breaking par 19.88% of the time.
- Rozo has earned 13 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 201st on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.