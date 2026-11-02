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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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19M AGO

Marcelo Rozo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marcelo Rozo sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship

Marcelo Rozo sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship

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Marcelo Rozo tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8, 2026. Rozo heads into the week looking to build on a recent run that includes just two made cuts in his last ten starts.

Latest odds for Rozo at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This is Rozo's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Marcelo Rozo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT5467-69-69-72-7--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-67-1--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC67-78+3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic7369-68-78-71+62.700
July 26, 20263M OpenMC67-73-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-76+8--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--

Marcelo Rozo's recent performances

  • Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 7-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten starts.
  • Rozo has averaged 0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Rozo has averaged -1.173 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Marcelo Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0300.007
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.294-0.769
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.3900.006
Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.881-0.417
Average Strokes Gained: Total164-1.535-1.173

Marcelo Rozo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rozo ranks 92nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.030, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 155th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Rozo carries a -0.294 mark that ranks 138th on the Tour. He ranks 105th with a 66.28% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, Rozo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.390 ranks 160th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Rozo holds a -0.881 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 165th on the Tour. He also averages 30.00 Putts Per Round, which ranks 165th.
  • Rozo's Strokes Gained: Total average of -1.535 ranks 164th on the Tour. He ranks 164th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 19.88% of the time, and ranks 156th in Par Breakers, breaking par 19.88% of the time.
  • Rozo has earned 13 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 201st on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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