Marcelo Rozo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Rozo ranks 92nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.030, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 155th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Rozo carries a -0.294 mark that ranks 138th on the Tour. He ranks 105th with a 66.28% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Around the green, Rozo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.390 ranks 160th on the Tour.

On the greens, Rozo holds a -0.881 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 165th on the Tour. He also averages 30.00 Putts Per Round, which ranks 165th.

Rozo's Strokes Gained: Total average of -1.535 ranks 164th on the Tour. He ranks 164th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 19.88% of the time, and ranks 156th in Par Breakers, breaking par 19.88% of the time.